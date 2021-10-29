Liddle made his return to the Pools squad last weekend and came off the bench, both to his and the supporters surprise, with Dave Challinor’s side 2-0 down against Harrogate Town.

But the defender’s impact helped Pools secure all three points after an incredible turnaround at Victoria Park.

And Liddle, who is expected to make a return to the starting XI for Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient with Neill Byrne missing out through suspension, is hoping momentum is with Pools so they can continue to climb the League Two table.

Gary Liddle is expected to return to the Hartlepool starting XI at Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“To win two games on the spin is difficult, especially in a league like this where everyone can beat everyone,” Liddle told The Mail.

“If you can start reeling off sets of wins and picking up points away from home you’ll certainly find yourselves at the top end of the table, but we’ve found that away form a little bit difficult this season.

“We got a great result last week at Bradford and it's one that we can certainly build on with the occasion that it was and the stadium that it was.

“We need to make sure that it doesn't just turn on for the big occasions like that. We need to go to Orient now and follow it up with another good one.”

There is no doubting that Pools miss Liddle’s calming influence in defence when he is not there.

The 35-year-old has been dealing with an achilles issue in recent months which kept him out of action for five weeks after the goalless draw with Oldham Athletic in September.

But Pools have still been able to claim seven points in his absence as they continue to defy their pre-season critics and remain one of a number of sides chasing a play-off spot in the League Two table.

Much-like boss Challinor however, Liddle remained reserved about Pools’ ambitions for the season.

Knowing what it is like to earn promotion with Pools, having helped guide the club to League One in 2007, Liddle is in no mood to add a relegation to his CV at Victoria Park.

“Everyone within the club will probably say ‘just stay up’. Being in league football compared to the National League is huge,” said Liddle.

“Seeing the teams that are in the National League I'm not sure we would have quite been where we wanted to be, but we did that last year and found ourselves in the right place where we are now.

“With the players we lost in the summer a lot of people were a little bit sceptical in terms of how we would do,” Liddle added.

“But I’ve played in this league for a long time and I know it’s similar to the National League where anyone can beat anyone.

“We’ve got a tough month next month. We play a lot of teams who are up and in around us and a lot will tell after November whether the targets can be realigned then.

“I’m sure the manager will say that they won’t be, but we’ve certainly got an opportunity to put a stamp down on the league in the month of November.”

