In all, Liddle spent eight and a half years at Hartlepool United and helped Pools, then under the guidance of Dave Challinor, to promotion from the Vanarama National League in 2021.

These two spells at Pools sandwiched stints at clubs like Carlisle United and Bradford City, with the 36-year-old racking up 700 senior appearances.

And it is this experience that Liddle wants to utilise at his new club as he hopes to play a major role in finally guiding Shields out of the division.

Former Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle

“I just want to keep myself fit.” Liddle told The Mail.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience over my career, playing well over 700 games, all of which have mainly been in the Football League.

“I’ve got a lot of experience to give and if I can give that side of the game to the younger lads in the squad and to the people in and around me and help us achieve success on and off the field then that will be great for me.

“The aim will be to get out of this league and ideally as champions.

“That has been the remit since the first day when we had a team meeting and that was put across to us and that’s what we expect to do this season, that’s for sure.”

Liddle joined Shields at the beginning of the month following the expiration of his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium and spoke about his feelings after his departure from Pools, a club he made over 350 appearances for in all competitions:

“I’ve spoken to a few of the lads. It’s been a bit strange getting used to it but it’s just part and parcel of it now, I’ve left a few football clubs during my career where I’ve had a good affiliation with the club and fans but you just get on with it.

“All my focus and attention is on doing well with South Shields now and getting as fit as possible during this pre-season and having a good season on a personal level and as a football club.

“It is strange, obviously I keep in touch with some of the lads and will look for results from over there but I’m fully focused on my new side.”

It’s a slight step into the unknown for Shields this year following the departure of long-serving manager Graham Fenton in January.

Since 2017, the Mariners have entered pre-season under the guidance of Fenton, however, this year it is Kevin Phillips that has been tasked with getting the squad in-shape for another tilt at promotion.

Although memories of last season’s play-off defeat will still hurt, Liddle believes that Shields – under Phillips’ guidance - are setting themselves up for another good season.

“He’s been great. He’s obviously a local legend within the area and he’s been great.

“He’s in charge of a very good football club here at South Shields and it’s an ambitious football club.