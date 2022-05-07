Pools begin life after Graeme Lee after the club parted company with their manager on Thursday ahead of the season finale.

Michael Nelson and Antony Sweeney have been tasked with leading the team this afternoon and they have made just one change to the side who drew at Scunthorpe United last week as Gary Liddle returns from a calf injury to replace Bryn Morris who misses out on the squad altogether.

Liddle joins Timi Odusina and Jake Hull in defence in what could be set up as a 3-4-3 with Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson, celebrating his new contract, pushing into the wide areas alongside Nicky Featherstone and Tom Crawford in midfield.

Gary Liddle returns to the Hartlepool United side to face Colchester United. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

Olufela Olomola makes his third successive start since returning from his loan spell with Yeovil Town to join Omar Bogle and Luke Molyneux in attack.

With no new contract agreed, this could be Molynuex’s final appearance for Pools who have just four substitutes on their bench as Joe Grey misses out.

Pools are looking to end an eight game run without a win to finish the season on a high after securing their League Two status.

Victory this afternoon will also be Pools’ first since mid-February at the Suit Direct Stadium against Tranmere Rovers having gone seven games without a win on home soil.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Hull, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Olomola, Molyneux, Bogle