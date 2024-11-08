Manager Lennie Lawrence has confirmed that Hartlepool United striker Gary Madine is back in training.

The 34-year-old signed for Pools with considerable fanfare having spent his entire career prior to his move to the Prestige Group Stadium in England's top three divisions, winning five promotions and scoring over 100 goals.

However, Madine hadn't played a competitive game for 16 months before signing for Pools and has taken some time to get up to speed.

Having failed to score in his first seven games, he has missed the last month through injury but is back on the grass as he continues his recovery.

Saturday's trip to National League leaders York is set to come too soon for the frontman, but Lawrence wouldn't rule out a return to the squad ahead of next weekend's visit of Eastleigh.

Pools are set to be a bit thin on the ground when they make the short trip to York, with skipper Luke Waterfall still sidelined.

Midfielder Jack Hunter is nearing a return but is not expected to be in contention on Saturday.

"Madine is joining in but he'll need at least a week's training before he can figure," Lawrence said.

"He's on track to get that next week, so we'll see.

"Jack Hunter's about the same, he's progressing well.

"We don't know about Luke Waterfall - my guess is that he'll join in sometime in the middle of next week.

"Whether any of them are going to be ready for next Saturday against Eastleigh, I'm not sure.

"Maybe they might make the bench, but we'll have to wait and see what happens."