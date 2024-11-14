Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has confirmed that both Luke Waterfall and Jack Hunter are back in contention following injuries but suggested that this Saturday's visit of out of sorts Eastleigh could come too soon for Gary Madine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran frontman, who has failed to score in seven games for Pools, has been out of action since he limped off in the first half of the dramatic win over Sutton at the beginning of October.

The 34-year-old's arrival represented a real coup for Pools, with the former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool man having won five promotions and scored more than 100 goals throughout his impressive career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Madine hadn't played a competitive game for 16 months prior to making his Pools debut and has struggled for form and fitness since arriving at the Prestige Group Stadium.

The experienced striker hasn't featured since he limped off during the win over Sutton on October 5.

And while Pools are set to be bolstered by the returns of Waterfall and Hunter, Lawrence admits illness has derailed Madine's progress and hinted it was unlikely he would feature ahead of Saturday's game against Eastleigh, who are winless in their last eight.

"He missed Monday, I think he had food poisoning," he said.

"It might be a bit early for Gary but we're looking forward to him coming back.

"I think he probably needs a complete week's training.

"That's not definite, but I think more than likely it won't be this Saturday but we're hoping we might be able to have him back the following weekend, let's see."