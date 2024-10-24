Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence expects Gary Madine to be out for around three or four more weeks.

The veteran striker arrived at Pools in August to considerable fanfare but has struggled to hit the ground running, failing to score in any of his first seven appearances.

The 34-year-old has won five promotions and bagged over 100 goals throughout his distinguished career but signed for Pools having not played a competitive game for 16 months.

It's no surprise, then, that it's taken the former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool frontman some time to get up to speed and his progress seems to have been halted after he landed awkwardly on his ankle during the win over Sutton earlier this month.

The veteran striker is set to remain sidelined for another three to four weeks.

When Madine does return, Lawrence - or whoever becomes the club's next permanent manager - will have to work out how to get the best out of both Madine and top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe.

However, that problem is still a few weeks away after Lawrence confirmed the striker is set to remain sidelined.

"His return isn't imminent," he said.

"I'm guessing he'll be about another three or four weeks."