The match will mark the first time supporters have been back at Gateshead’s International Stadium since March 2020.

And for Pools, they’ll be looking to bounce back from Tuesday night’s defeat at National League North side Spennymoor Town.

Another sixth tier opponent awaits them this afternoon with Mike Williamson’s side the only full-time outfit Hartlepool will face ahead of the League Two opener against Crawley Town on August 7.

Gateshead v Hartlepool live blog

They also travel to Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night (7pm kick-off) and Dunston UTS on Friday, July 30 (7pm kick-off)

The match will also see both clubs pay tribute to Pools fan Mark Teal, who recently passed away aged 39. A minute’s applause will be held in the 39th minute of the match to remember one of the club’s most loyal followers.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…

