LiveGateshead 1-1 Hartlepool United LIVE: Pre-season team news, trialists, match updates and reaction as fans return to the International Stadium
Hartlepool United make the short journey north to face Gateshead in their third pre-season friendly of the month (3pm kick-off).
The match will mark the first time supporters have been back at Gateshead’s International Stadium since March 2020.
And for Pools, they’ll be looking to bounce back from Tuesday night’s defeat at National League North side Spennymoor Town.
Another sixth tier opponent awaits them this afternoon with Mike Williamson’s side the only full-time outfit Hartlepool will face ahead of the League Two opener against Crawley Town on August 7.
They also travel to Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night (7pm kick-off) and Dunston UTS on Friday, July 30 (7pm kick-off)
The match will also see both clubs pay tribute to Pools fan Mark Teal, who recently passed away aged 39. A minute’s applause will be held in the 39th minute of the match to remember one of the club’s most loyal followers.
LIVE: Gateshead 2 (Scott 33’, 41’) Hartlepool United 1 (Trailist 10)
Last updated: Saturday, 24 July, 2021, 15:44
- Hartlepool United travel to Gateshead for their third pre-season friendly of the summer.
- Dave Challinor’s side beat Runcorn Linnets 9-1 before losing 1-0 at Spennymoor Town in their previous two friendly games.
- Jamie Sterry is expected to return to full fitness while Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Joe Grey (back) are set to miss out.
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Ogle, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Smith, Featherstone, Holohan; Olufela Olomola, Trialist
- Pools subs: J.MacDonald, Molyneux, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Trialist, Trialist, Close, Trialist, Crawford
- Gateshead XI: Cameron; Tinkler, Forbes, Storey, Trialist, Hunter, Olley, Ward, Langstaff, Campbell, Scott
- Gateshead subs: Pani, Bolton, Wombwell, Thomas, Nelson, Trialist
- Referee: Matthew East
44: Langstaff should make it 3-1
Gateshead break through on goal again but Killip does well to make himself big and deny the forward.
41: GOAL! Gateshead take the lead
A soft goal for Pools to concede as Adam Campbell’s tame strike is poked in by Cedwyn Scott before Killip could claim it.
40: Holohan should score after a mix-up!
Hunter’s weak header back to the goalkeeper is intercepted by Holohan who then heads the ball over the Gateshead goalkeeper for an open goal but the ball hits back off the post and is cleared.
37: Good defending by Forbes to deny Holohan
Holohan comes close to connecting with a searching forward ball from Sterry but Forbes is there to intercept and cut out the danger.
GOAL! Scott levels the score
A fast break away from Gateshead sees Scott clean through on goal as he slots it calmly past Ben Killip. Pools left exposed at the back with only Gary Liddle back defending.
Gateshead with a penalty shout
A decent game unfolding says Dominic Scurr
27: Another good chance for Scott
Gateshead causing more problems inside the box as Campbell slides the ball to Scott whose shot is well blocked by Gary Liddle.
25: Scott heads wide from Olley’s cross
Another decent spell of possession for the hosts sees Olley’s dinked cross find Scott who heads into the side netting from close range.
23: Langstaff crosses with pace
A good move from Gateshead finds Langstaff down the right. The Heed forward puts in a strong delivery with plenty of pace but the lurking Scott can’t connect.
16: Olomola heads wide
A good delivery from Ferguson is headed wide by the Pools striker.
GOAL! Pools lead
A well worked goal from Pools sees Gavan Holohan set the ball up to Trialist #11 who applies a tidy finish to give Pools an early lead.
6: Olomola has an opportunity
Olomola tries to turn a loose ball in at the back post but can’t quite connect.
5: Early chance for The Heed
Scott finds space inside the box which forces Killip to parry and Byrne to head clear. Good chance.