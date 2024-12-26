Gateshead 4-3 Hartlepool United: Pools' unbeaten run comes to an end following seven-goal thriller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United suffered a first defeat in seven National League games after losing 4-3 to promotion-chasing Gateshead on Boxing Day.

In a breathless first half, Gateshead raced into a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Tyrelle Newton and Ben Worman but Pools pulled one back through a spectacular effort by Joe Grey, his sixth of the campaign.

While the home side might have had the better of the opening period, Pools posed a real threat and had chances through Mani Dieseruvwe and Luke Charman, who might have been disappointed not to score after going through on goal before being denied by Owen Mason.

The second half was more one-sided as Pools struggled to find an answer for Gateshead's impressive attacking play.

Newton scored his second of the afternoon and almost bagged a hat-trick when he struck the woodwork 15 minutes from time.

Against the run of play, the visitors pulled one back through substitute Gary Madine but hope of rescuing a point late on soon evaporated when Owen Oseni made it 4-2.

Pools refused to give up and Madine scored a remarkable goal from long range in added time, his fifth in four matches.

However, the visitors were unable to fashion another chance and were condemned to just their second defeat in 11 games under veteran manager Lennie Lawrence.

Pools, who shipped seven on their most recent visit to Gateshead back in March, made one change from their win over Yeovil last time out.

Joe Grey returned to the side in place of Adam Campbell after Lennie Lawrence confirmed the influential attacker was set to miss a number of weeks following a groin injury.

Former Pools skipper Carl Magnay, who replaced Rob Elliot as Gateshead boss in October, stuck with the same side that thumped bottom club Ebbsfleet before Christmas.

Frontman Owen Oseni came into the game with seven goals in his last 10 games while in-form midfielder Regan Booty was rumoured to be attracting interest from higher up the pyramid ahead of the January transfer window.

Pools, who were backed by an impressive contingent of travelling fans, made a bright start and almost went ahead after just two minutes when Joe Grey found space on the left and squared for Mani Dieseruvwe but the frontman couldn't sort his feet out and the ball dribbled wide.

Anthony Mancini, starting his second game in a row, was taking up some promising positions and the visitors were having the better of the opening exchanges; at the other end, Josh Williams was looking lively but David Ferguson was dealing with him well.

Despite making a decent start, Pools went behind after 19 minutes when Tyrelle Newton was allowed to drift into the box unmarked and fire his side in front.

The visitors gave the marauding Luke Hannant too much time to deliver from the left and neither Nicky Featherstone nor Jack Hunter picked up the late run of Newton, who poked beyond Adam Smith with a smart first-time finish.

Pools responded well and both Mani Dieseruvwe and Tom Parkes went close to turning David Ferguson's corner goalwards before Dieseruvwe passed up a glaring opportunity when he failed to connect with Nicky Featherstone's deep delivery from the opposite side.

Jean Belehouan forced a regulation save from Smith after 23 minutes while Luke Charman missed a gilt-edged chance in the 27th minute when he went through on goal after incisive play between Grey and Mancini; the in-from frontman, who took a poor first touch, never really looked like scoring as he closed in.

Gateshead doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Ben Worman scored his first National League goal of the campaign.

The former Cambridge man beat the offside trap as the Pools defence pushed up and lobbed Adam Smith, who was caught in no man's land after hesitating before charging out of his area, to make it 2-0.

However, Pools provided an almost instant response when Joe Grey scored his sixth goal of the season in spectacular fashion a minute later.

The 21-year-old, who had been proving a handful for the right side of the Heed defence all afternoon, was found by Mancini on the edge of the box and curled an inch-perfect strike into the top corner via the underside off the crossbar to get the visitors back into the game.

Pools regrouped in the second half and looked to add a bit more composure and control to their performance.

Even so, the first chance after the break fell to the impressive Callum Whelan, who fired well over the bar from the edge of the box following a fluid Gateshead move.

The hosts almost extended their advantage in the 57th minute when Luke Hannant's superb delivery flashed across the face of goal and Owen Oseni went within a whisker of tapping in at the back post.

Gateshead didn't have to wait too much longer before adding a third as Tyrelle Newton notched his second of the afternoon – his fourth goal in four games - after an hour when he latched onto a loose ball to make it 3-1 despite Adam Smith's best efforts to keep it out.

The home side should have been out of sight a couple of minutes later when Luke Hannant curled an effort over the bar after finding himself in acres of space on the edge of the box.

Pools introduced Kazenga LuaLua in a bid to turn the tide of the game but the visitors were struggling to regain a foothold and both Owen Oseni and Ben Worman went close but the visitors survived thanks to some bodies on the line defending.

Tyrelle Newton went within a whisker of bagging a hat-trick with 15 minutes remaining when he hit the post as Pools continued to find it tough going in the second half.

Substitute Gary Madine pulled one back for the visitors but Owen Oseni dampened their hopes of a comeback with an almost instant response to make it 4-2.

Madine made things interesting when he scored a stunning long range goal in added time, his fifth in four matches, but Pools were unable to fashion a late equaliser as their impressive unbeaten run came to an end.

Gateshead: Mason; Belehouan, Radcliffe, Grayson; Williams, Whelan, Booty, Worman (sub, Humbles, 79), Hannant; Newton, Oseni.

Pools: Smith; Sheron (sub, Dodds, 73), Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Hunter, Featherstone; Mancini (sub, Madine, 73), Grey, Charman (sub, LuaLua, 66); Dieseruvwe.