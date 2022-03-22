Gavan Holohan reacts after leaving Hartlepool United for Grimsby Town on two-year deal

Promotion hero Holohan was a popular figure on and off the field at Pools and helped steer the club back to the EFL, the highlight of his time in the North East coming last summer and that play-off final win over Torquay United.

Holohan, who came through the academy at Hull, struggled for game time in recent months and has now moved to Grimsby on a deal until the summer of 2024.

Pools have paid tribute to him following his efforts over the past three years.

Gavan Holohan has been speaking after leaving Hartlepool United for Grimsby Town (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images).

Holohan, speaking to the Grimsby club website, said: “I am delighted to get it done.

"It’s something that has been on the cards for the last few weeks, when I spoke to the gaffer it didn’t take much persuading.

"I know the club well, it’s a massive club especially at this level so the challenge of coming here and helping it get back into the Football League is one that I couldn’t turn down.

"We have been in dialogue for the last couple of weeks, gone back and forth but it’s good to get it over the line and hopefully, I can just crack on now and hit the ground running.

“The centre of midfield is my strongest position. I like to get forward, get in the box and score goals and just bring all-round energy up and down the pitch, box to box that’s my all-round game.”

Holohan joined the club in February 2019 after leaving Waterford. Holohan played 108 times for Pools and scored 23 goals, including two goals in 12 appearances this season.

Graeme Lee said: “Would like to thank Gav for everything he has given to the club, some great moments the club and fans will always remember.

"He’s been given a opportunity he wanted and we would like to wish him all the best at Grimsby and for the future.”

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst told his club website: “It almost happened a few weeks ago, but it didn’t for whatever reason, but at the end of last week we had contact again and thankfully we have come to an agreement and he now joins us from now until the end of the season but also for the next couple of seasons as well.

“It’s a permanent signing for the next couple of seasons and we have talked about wanting to build and Gav is part of that.

"We are gradually trying to put a squad together that we can move forward with and he is one of those, he’s a midfield player that has a knack for scoring goals, he knows this level very well, had a couple of really good seasons, enjoyed promotion with Hartlepool and I think he can be a great asset for us.”

He added: “He’s an experienced head.

"Character-wise I have heard nothing but good things said about him and he’s a player that when I was here the first time, he was at Hull City and in my early days I watched him quite a few times."

