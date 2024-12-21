Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United first team coach Gavin Skelton felt Pools were good value for the three points after they beat Yeovil 2-1 to move within two points of the play-off places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have gone from strength to strength since the arrivals of Skelton and head coach Anthony Limbrick, as well as the permanent appointment of veteran boss Lennie Lawrence.

And despite difficult conditions, Saturday's win was a further indication of their promotion credentials as Pools took another step towards the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the departure of outspoken former manager Darren Sarll - who also had a spell in charge of Yeovil, and whose legacy loomed large over the weekend's encounter - Pools have transformed their fortunes and are now looking like a team capable of challenging for the play-offs.

Gavin Skelton felt Pools were good value for the three points after goals from Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine helped them to a second home win in three National League games.

Pools, who are now unbeaten in their last six home National League games, got the better of the wind and a Yeovil side who arrived with the division's second best away record.

The highlight of the first half was a bizarre period when play was suspended after a section of an advertising panel came loose in the Rink End above the heads of the travelling fans.

With winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour, referee Aaron Jackson temporarily halted play and sent both sides down the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the teams returned some 20 minutes later, it took some time for the contest to burst into life and it wasn't until the second half that most of the goalmouth action took place.

Mani Dieseruvwe clipped the crossbar with a looping header, combative Glovers frontman Aaron Jarvis had a goal ruled out for offside and Pools took the lead when Dieservuwe scored from the penalty spot.

However, substitute Kofi Shaw pegged the hosts back with 10 minutes of normal time remaining but Yeovil weren't level for long as Gary Madine struck the winner, his third goal in as many matches, from close range in the 82nd minute.

Skelton, who has made a real impact since his arrival at the beginning of November, felt Pools deserved the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone could see the conditions and what they were like, and it was a game we wanted to come out the right end of," he said.

"I felt we deserved to win, without working the keeper loads we got into some really good areas at times.

"Perhaps because of the conditions, we probably couldn't find that bit of quality.

"Ultimately, on a day like this with the weather, I thought the attitude and application was superb.

"Thankfully we've come out with a 2-1 victory and we can look forward to the games over Christmas."