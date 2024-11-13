Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United's new first team coach Gavin Skelton has challenged Pools to push for the play-offs this season.

Skelton joined the club last week having spent the last five years as assistant manager at his hometown club Carlisle, helping the Cumbrians stave off the threat of relegation to the National League before winning an unlikely promotion to League One.

Skelton arrived together with new head coach Anthony Limbrick, with the pair expected to work alongside veteran manager Lennie Lawrence until the end of the season.

Lawrence confirmed that Pools would consider an "internal appointment" when the time comes to select his successor, meaning there could be a pathway for the pair to progress in the future.

Gavin Skelton was in the dugout for the first time on Saturday as Pools shipped five goals at National League leaders York.

Skelton, who spent much of his playing career in Scotland and made more than 200 appearances for Gretna, has dipped his toe into management before with brief stints at Queen of the South and Workington, although his second spell at Borough Park lasted less than a week as he resigned just six days after his appointment.

Although that was their first defeat in five league games, it leaves them stranded in 16th in the National League and seven points adrift of the play-offs.

Pools have a testing run of games between now and the new year, taking on the likes of Solihull Moors, Barnet, Gateshead, Oldham and Yeovil - all sides in the top 10.

Lawrence has challenged Pools to remain within touching distance of the top spots as they bid to navigate a challenging festive period and give themselves a chance of crashing the promotion party in 2025.

And Skelton is likewise determined to help Pools propel themselves towards the play-offs as he looks to make an instant impact at his new club.

"Absolutely, I think everybody's aim at this club is still to challenge the top seven," he said.

"We don't want to put undue pressure on ourselves but when we look at the squad, I think it would be disappointing for the fans to hear if we said we were willing to accept anything less.

"I'm as ambitious as anyone and I'm desperate for us to do well.

"Looking at the squad and the stadium, if we can get this place going and go on a run, it can take you to special places."