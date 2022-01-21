Burey was recalled to the Championship club by manager Gary Rowett this month after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Lions’ squad and the 20-year-old featured against Crystal Palace in their FA Cup third round tie.

Burey was also an unused substitute in the home defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend and Lee believes the winger’s involvement within Rowett’s first team squad since his return to The Den could make the possibility of a return to the Suit Direct Stadium difficult.

“He’s still in discussions but it’s a hard one because obviously he’s been involved with Millwall’s first team, he’s been on the bench,” said Lee.

Tyler Burey returned to Millwall earlier this month with Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee unsure about his return. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Sometimes they’ll get called back because of the squads but that is their opportunity within their club and if he’s doing well in training, which we know his ability and what he’s got, it’s down to the manager at Millwall and does he want to keep him or is he available to come back?”

With just 10 days remaining in the transfer window Lee remains keen on strengthening his squad, particularly in the attacking areas following Matty Daly’s exit this week.

Both Daly and Burey are examples of several loan deals Pools have seen come to an end this month as parent clubs assess their squads due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

One thing which does fall into Pools’ favour with Burey is that the winger’s appearance for the Lions in the FA Cup means he has fulfilled his quota for the season as to how many teams he can play for.

As such, if Millwall boss Rowett decided Burey needed to continue his development elsewhere then a return to Pools would become a viable option for game time in the Football League.

Lee said: “The plus side for us is the two club rule, so hopefully if he is allowed back out on-loan, and we’re still looking, then he can come back to us.”

