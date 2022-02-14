Bogle was cautioned for a challenge on Crawley midfielder Jack Payne early in the first half which caused a stir from the home dugout, and several of the Red Devil players, who felt the challenge was reckless.

Bogle himself cut a frustrated figure after picking up the yellow card and was forced to walk a tightrope for the remaining 77 minutes of the game.

But it was the Pools front man who grabbed the only goal of the game five minutes before the break.

Crawley Town manager John Yems was left angered by referee Brett Huxtable in their defeat to Hartlepool United. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

“He lost the ball and he reacted. The tackle he made, he hasn’t gone for the man, he’s tried to hook the ball and unfortunately he’s caught the man,” Lee told The Mail.

“But at half time their manager and assistant were onto the ref so we just gave Omar a little bit of a warning. But he put a shift in for the team.”

Bogle raced along the touchline in front of Crawley boss Yems after scoring his second goal for the club before celebrating with Lee.

Meanwhile Yems, who described his side’s performance as ‘absolute garbage’ was left seething after the game admitting, in no uncertain terms, what he thought about Bogle’s challenge on Payne.

Omar Bogle was booked for a challenge on Jack Payne as Hartlepool United beat Crawley Town at the People's Pension Stadium. Picture by Jamie Evans.

“I don’t want anybody sent off but you see a tackle out there where the geezer should have got six months let alone a yellow card,” said Yems.

“The fourth official agrees with me that he should have gone and then the geezer scores a goal.

“Payney has got a mark on his leg that looks like Jack the Ripper has just got hold of him but you can’t say nothing to these clowns. And I mean clowns.”

Yems added to Sussex World: “He sends me off and takes great pleasure. Payney has got a mars bar on his leg. It’s just incompetent.

“You’ve got to give credit to Hartlepool, they’re no mugs. But we never laid a glove on them.

“We knew it would be tough but have we suddenly gone Charlie bananas and think we can only play the big sides?”

