Pools got to taste the joy of penalty shootout success in the previous round of the competition against Charlton Athletic but were made to suffer heartbreak in the semi-final against Rotherham United.

After a pulsating 90 minutes with the Millers, nothing could separate the two sides as the tie went to the drama of a penalty shootout in front of a sold-out crowd at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But Pools were made to rue the missed spot kicks of striker Luke Molyneux and midfielder Tom Crawford as it was the League One leaders who booked their spot in next month’s final thanks to Mickel Miller’s conversion.

Luke Molyneux missed his spot kick against Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John's Trophy.

Molyneux has been in fine form for Pools of late, celebrating his 100th appearance for the club in the weekend win over Harrogate Town, and had given Pools a 2-1 advantage on the night only for Michael Smith to grab his second on the evening to level the scores once more after he had earlier cancelled out Joe Grey’s first half strike.

But unfortunately for Molyneux, lady luck was not on his side from 12 yards as both he and Crawford failed to find the back of the net as Paul Warne’s side moved into the next month’s final with Sutton United.

“We’re gutted as a team but I don’t want them to worry or to feel bad,” said Lee.

“Whatever I say to them is not going to make them feel any better, I know that. I’m trying not to say much to them. It’s happened, it doesn’t matter. We move on.

Tom Crawford was off target for Hartlepool United in their penalty shootout defeat to Rotherham United.

“We’ll be in tomorrow morning and we’ll brush them down and get them smiling again because we need to focus on Leyton Orient on Saturday.

“The lads have stepped up to take a penalty, they’ve taken responsibility and fair play to them.

“As a player I didn't do that so they’ve stepped up. I’ve no qualms or worries they’ve missed, that happens in football.”

