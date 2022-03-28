Pools fell to a 2-0 defeat at Sixfields thanks to goals from Sam Hoskins and substitute Chanka Zimba but Lee was left lamenting his side’s endeavours in both boxes as they failed to capitalise on a number of set piece opportunities of their own before conceding the crucial second goal of the game from a Northampton freekick, the third game in a row they have conceded from a set piece.

The Cobblers have been synonymous with goals from set plays this season but it was Pools who had the greater opportunities to make a dead ball situation count throughout the afternoon.

Omar Bogle got on the end of two David Ferguson corners only for the striker to head over the bar as Pools failed to threaten from one of several opportunities to get the ball in the box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United were undone by a set piece against Northampton Town but were unable to capitalise on a number of their own. Picture by FRANK REID

“Them chances in both boxes change games. They took their chances and we didn’t,” said Lee.

“The chances we’ve created, and the set pieces we’ve had through the game, we should be getting more out of it. We needed a bit more determination in both boxes. That’s what’s cost us.

“When that ball is getting put in there we’re not really fighting or scrapping for it and it seems as though the Northampton players got their head on it and cleared balls and picked up second balls more than we did.

“That’s probably why they are where they are, and we are where we are.

Graeme Lee wants to see more determination from his players in both boxes. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s one thing we’re speaking about. That desire and determination to get your head on the end of one of our corners,” Lee added.

“Since me being here I can only think of three or four occasions where we’ve got our first contact on the ball from our corners.

“It’s not the delivery, because the delivery is good, it's the mindset and the determination and that hunger to go and get your head on the end of it and fight for it. You saw Northampton doing that.

“They were doing it defensively and they were doing it in our box trying to get on the end of it and that affects games in a massive way.

“We’ve got to be better than that.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.