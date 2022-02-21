Graeme Lee remains cautious over Newcastle United and Burton Albion loan stars ahead of Hartlepool United's trip to Colchester United
Hartlepool United are waiting to learn the extent of injuries picked up by midfield pair Bryn Morris and Joe White ahead of their trip to Colchester United.
Both loan stars Morris and White were substituted during the 1-1 draw with Sutton United at the weekend with Graeme Lee admitting both suffered knocks during the game with Pools set to remain cautious over their injuries.
Morris was in a battle throughout the afternoon with Lee revealing the 25-year-old was brought off with an ankle injury while Newcastle United loanee White may need an x-ray on his wrist.
Morris and White have impressed since their arrival in January and have offered some much needed strength in depth to Lee’s squad.
But that depth may be tested this week should the midfield duo not be deemed fit enough for tomorrow’s trip to Essex.
“Bryn Morris took one to the ankle and Joe White has got a knock on his wrist which will need x-raying,” said Lee.
“You get three wins on the bounce and you’re smiling and then bang ‘have that’. But that's part and parcel of football. There’s knocks and bruises. We’ll assess them.”
Pools were also without forward Joe Grey who was forced off with an injury in last week’s win over Tranmere Rovers.
Lee had suggested Grey would need to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Sutton but the teenager was unable to even make the bench with the Pools boss suggesting he will need to assess the situation.
“I knew Joe Grey was struggling a little bit but I wasn’t too sure.
“It’s difficult. We’ll get them in and get them assessed.”