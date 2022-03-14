Graeme Lee comments on Hartlepool United supporters after another big turnout at the Suit Direct Stadium against Leyton Orient
Graeme Lee has once again praised Hartlepool United supporters for turning out in their numbers against Leyton Orient.
Pools were backed by almost 6,000 fans during Saturday’s goalless draw with the O’s, just three days after the Suit Direct Stadium was sold-out for the visit of Rotherham United in the EFL Trophy semi-final.
It means in total there have been just under 13,500 clicks of the turnstile at the Suit Direct Stadium over the past week ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bradford City.
Pools supporters were treated to a memorable occasion in their semi-final with the League One leaders last week but the same could not be said of Saturday’s stalemate with Leyton Orient.
Lee’s side were sluggish throughout the game as they struggled to shake off their semi-final hangover against the O’s.
And the Pools boss says his side must be more consistent in their performances on home soil if they are to continue to earn the loyal backing of supporters.
“Getting nearly 6,000 fans is absolutely amazing but we didn’t give them anywhere near enough to cheer about,” said Lee.
“The performance on Wednesday night probably brought an extra 500-600 people because they enjoyed it that much and they enjoyed what we did but we have to be consistent with them performances.
“If we do that then the fans are going to want to come because it’s an enjoyable atmosphere and it’s enjoyable to watch how we want to play the game but today it just wasn’t there.”