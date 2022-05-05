Graeme Lee comments on Hartlepool United's current form and whether it will impact them next season

Pools wrap up their first season back in the Football League this weekend with the visit of Colchester United to the Suit Direct Stadium and can be pleased with their efforts for the most part of the campaign having comfortably secured their EFL status.

But with Lee’s side labouring towards the finish line in recent weeks having taken just three points from their last possible 24 available, there are some concerns as to whether the negative momentum could carry on into next season with Pools currently second bottom of the form guide.

But Pools boss Lee has dismissed those claims and suggests he already has plans in place going into the new campaign as the club prepares for a second successive season in League Two.

Graeme Lee does not believe Hartlepool United's form will carry into next season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The club has announced that three pre-season fixtures will take place at the Suit Direct Stadium in July, with opponents still to be confirmed, and Lee is relishing the prospect of having a full pre-season to implement his ideas and philosophies further upon his squad.

“I’m not thinking about that [negative momentum],” Lee told The Mail.

“I wanted momentum to finish the season so we could all enjoy it, but I’ve got plans in place.

“I'm excited for pre-season and implementing a lot of things I want to try and get into the players and into the squad moving forward.

“It’s going to be a well earned rest for a lot of the players who’ve only had a two week break following on from last year’s promotion and it’s probably where the injuries and things are catching up on us.

“We train on 3G which is not ideal. It’s drier weather now so the pitch is drying up so that will be a factor within the injuries as well but it won’t affect next season.”