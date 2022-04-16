Hull was making his first start for Hartlepool United since his loan move from Rotherham United in January while Bilokapic was handed his home debut, having made his only other appearance for the club in the defeat at Northampton Town with Ben Killip missing out through illness.

And Bilokapic was on hand to replace Killip again on Good Friday as Pools welcomed Port Vale to the Suit Direct Stadium with Killip injured.

Meanwhile Hull formed part of a back five alongside Gary Liddle and Neill Byrne and did not look out of place with the 20-year-old bringing a calmness to proceedings, particularly in the opening 45 minutes.

Nicholas Bilokapic made his home debut for Hartlepool United against Port Vale. Picture by FRANK REID

Bilokapic, too, was composed between the sticks dealing with anything that came his way in the first half with a maturity beyond his years.

Ultimately their day would end in defeat though as Connor Hall was able to power home a header to seal all three points for the visitors but both Hull and Bilokapic did not harm their credentials as Graeme Lee ponders his team selection ahead of Easter Monday’s trip to Rochdale.

“I was pleased with both of them,” Lee said of Hull and Bilokapic.

“I thought Jake Hull performed really well for 70 minutes and then probably tired a little bit, but he was still in the game and doing his job.

Jake Hull made his first start for Hartlepool United in the defeat to Port Vale. MI News & Sport Ltd

“Nic is very composed and very relaxed. He never seems under pressure.

“I don’t think he could affect the goal but it was a comfortable performance from both of them and I wanted to get them some game time.”

And despite the lack of experience brought into the starting XI, Lee believes the additions of Hull and Bilokapic show his side are still able to compete against some of the best League Two has to offer.

“There were a few bodies [missing]. Making the changes and still being competitive against one of the top teams in the league shows we’re not a million miles away from where we want to be,” said Lee.