Trotter fills the vacancy left by Lee Turnbull who left the Suit Direct Stadium for Peterborough United before recently moving to Scunthorpe United.

Pools boss Graeme Lee has suggested on a number of occasions a deal had been agreed in principle with a new head of recruitment with Trotter now revealed as that man.

Trotter arrives into the role with plenty of pedigree having joined from EFL Trophy winners Rotherham United where he has been since 2019.

Hartlepool United announce Rotherham United scout as new head of recruitment. Picture by FRANK REID

Previous to his role as chief scout with the Millers, Trotter spent time at Middlesbrough with Lee in a scouting role.

Trotter has been working a period of notice with the Millers but has now officially been unveiled for Pools ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer with a number of player contracts still to negotiate.

“I’m delighted to be joining Hartlepool United,” said Trotter.

“It’s a really exciting time to be involved at the club. After conversations with the chairman, the board and the manager, they highlighted their vision for the football club and it was very evident there is a thorough long term plan in place both on and off the pitch.

“There’s a lot of hard work to be done between now and the end of this transfer window, whilst also planning for the longer term.

“As a club we intend to always be thinking two or three windows ahead.

“I’d like to thank the chairman for this opportunity and look forward to playing my part in driving the club forward.”

Pools boss Lee, who has been in regular contact with Trotter throughout the process, says he is delighted the deal has now finally been completed and is looking forward to working with him moving forward.

“I’m over the moon that Chris has come on board as our head of recruitment,” said Lee.

“We’ve had to be patient in the process to secure the right person.

“Chris has been at the centre of a very successful model of recruitment at Rotherham and has some excellent knowledge of players across all leagues.

“He will be vital as we move forward and we are excited for him to get started.”

And Pools chairman Raj Singh also weighed in on the appointment suggesting Trotter will be the first of a number of backroom additions this summer.

“We implemented a short-term recruitment position to take us through prior to the January window following the promotion to EFL,” said Singh.

“But it was always the plan that we’d look to secure a full-time head of recruitment as we move forward.

“I’m delighted to now welcome Chris to the club. He joins us with a wealth of experience and he has done the hard yards in his career development.

“He comes in at a crucial stage in advance of our first full summer transfer window in the EFL.

“The investment into this position will sit alongside a number of other appointments that we are looking to make this summer as we gear the club for its next push.”