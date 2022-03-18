Graeme Lee is delighted to see Hartlepool United surpass the 50 point barrier following their win over Newport County (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Pools edged a thrilling contest in South Wales thanks to Neill Byrne’s first goal of the season to ensure the lengthy trip back to the North East is an enjoyable one.

Lee’s side started the game well but found themselves behind when Omar Bogle and James Clarke tussled to get on the end of a floated freekick from the right with the ball being diverted beyond the rooted Ben Killip.

Pools had to weather a bit of a storm thereafter as Newport, chasing a fourth straight win, enjoyed plenty of possession.

But it was Pools who ended the half strongly and would head into the break in front after two moments of magic from Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux.

Sterry produced a clever flick in the area before drilling low beyond Joe Day in goal as Molyneux would moments later sweep home from David Ferguson’s cross to turn the game on its head.

But Pools looked like they might have to settle for a draw when Robert Street converted at the near post in the final quarter of the game only for Byrne to tower above his marker and head home Ferguson’s cross to move Pools onto 51 points for the season.

“We’re delighted and that takes us to 51 points,” said Lee.

“That’s always been on our mind. Can we get there? How quick can we get there? And now we’re there with nine games to go we’re buzzing.

“But let’s go and kick on and see where we end up.”

Speaking on their 3-2 success Lee said: “Losing the game the other night hurt us all.

“The performance last Saturday was flat, it was slightly improved on Tuesday but the response tonight was raised and where it should be and where we want.

“I’ve said to the lads at that work rate and that intensity we will affect anyone in this league and we showed that today because they’re one of the top teams in the league and we matched them and more.

“It was an all round fantastic performance.”

