Molyneux has missed the last two games after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge in the draw with Mansfield Town which left the 24-year-old in some discomfort on the touchline before he was carried off on a stretcher.

Fortunately for Pools, and Molyneux, the injury was not as bad as originally feared with there being no break to the striker’s leg.

Nevertheless, it was still a heavy blow for the former Sunderland striker whose contract with Pools expires in the summer.

Luke Molyneux picked up the injury in Hartlepool United's draw with Mansfield Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And the initial worries were that his injury could spell the end of his season and, with no deal yet agreed, the end of his time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But Pools boss Lee dismissed those concerns and has admitted he remains confident Molyneux will feature again this season with the striker possibly set for a return to training this week.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Forest Green Rovers Lee told The Mail: “Unfortunately Luke has still got a swollen leg.

“It’s frustrating because it's in an area where it's affecting the ankle joint because the swelling runs down into there so as much as we want to try and push him on it’s a game too early.

“I’d like to think he’ll be back in training next week.