That’s the message from Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee with regards to any potential outgoings from the Suit Direct Stadium between now and the end of the season.

It comes after striker Mark Cullen’s exit was confirmed earlier this week with the 29-year-old heading to the National League North with AFC Fylde.

Cullen’s departure came after a number of discussions with the Pools boss about more game time following the arrivals of Omar Bogle and Marcus Carver in the January transfer window.

Martin Smith came on as an emergency right back in Hartlepool United's win over Colchester United. Picture by FRANK REID

And his exit might cause speculation as to whether one or two other players within the Pools squad who have struggled to force their way into Lee’s side could be coming towards the end of their time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But with Pools still competing on two fronts, both in the league and the EFL Trophy, injuries are beginning to mount up for Lee.

Pools were without four players who would have been in contention for Tuesday night’s success over Colchester United with Jamie Sterry, Reagan Ogle, Bryn Morris and Joe Grey all missing out.

Zaine Francis-Angol and Luke Molyneux picked up knocks in that match while Neill Byrne will be suspended for Saturday’s trip to face Walsall.

Mark Cullen left Hartlepool United for National League North side AFC Fylde earlier this week. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And it has led to Lee insisting that none of his players are for sale at the moment.

“There’s people asking questions for your players but I'll say no, they’re not available at this moment in time,” Lee told The Mail.

“The squad has gone from 25 to us having 18 fit players on Tuesday night. We need more than 18 fit players.

“So at this moment in time we’re managing the squad and making sure we’ve got other people if any injuries come up so we’ve got enough to go straight into the team.”

The use of the full squad could be seen against Colchester when Lee was forced into bringing on midfielder Martin Smith, who could be one of those players perhaps desiring more game time, as an emergency right back for just his third league appearance of the season.

And Lee has praised the attitude of the 26-year-old who could be called upon once again at Walsall should Pools’ injury concerns continue.

Lee told The Mail: “I’ve spoken to Smudge about that position. You’ve seen over the years many different teams have midfielders who can slot into the right back position and sometimes it gives them a new lease of life because it gives them an opportunity.

“He openly and willingly said all day long he’d give it a go so it’s good when you’ve got lads like that who are willing to step in and perform whenever they’re needed to.

“It’s an option if need be but we’ll assess things and if people get through the training session then I’ve got a squad to pick from.

Lee added: “I’ve looked at every option and what’s best for us, what Walsall are going to bring and how we deal with it.

“I’ve looked at formations and which way to go with it but when you’re on a decent run of form you don’t want to change a hell of a lot so hopefully my decision, if the right bodies get through the training sessions, is probably already made.”

