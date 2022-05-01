Fletcher, Lee says, was in line to start at the Sands Venue Stadium as Hartlepool United’s injury concerns continued throughout the week following the loss of both Mark Shelton and Joe White.

But Lee was dealt another blow on the eve of Pools’ final away game of the season as the Middlesbrough loanee went down with a season ending shoulder injury in training.

“Unfortunately in the last bit of the training he fell on his shoulder and he's dislocated his shoulder. So he had to go [back to Middlesbrough],” said Lee.

Isaac Fletcher missed Hartlepool United's trip to Scunthorpe United with a shoulder injury (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We were talking about the freak injuries and things but Fletch was going to start.

“We had to bring Bryn straight in from missing training last week and only training for two days. He’s had to go straight into the team. It’s where we are at the moment with the bodies.

“It was an opportunity I wanted to give Fletch. I felt it would have been the ideal game for Fletch but unfortunately he’s dislocated his shoulder.

“We wish him a speedy recovery because he’s a great lad and a great pro.”

And Pools’ injury misfortune continued during their 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe as midfielder Tom Crawford was forced off midway through the second half.

Crawford, who signed a new deal with Pools earlier this month, was replaced by Joe Grey who Lee admits only returned to training this week.

“I haven’t had time to assess it but it was more of an impact injury. Which is a better thing than it being a twist,” Lee told The Mail on Crawford.

“We’ll assess him in the next few days and hopefully he’ll be alright for next week.

“Joe only trained the other day. Bryn wasn't going to start. Feaths trained all week which was pleasing.