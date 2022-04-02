Graeme Lee was left disappointed with Hartlepool United's lack of fight in Salford City defeat. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools were second best throughout the afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium as they were comfortably beaten by Gary Bowyer’s side who extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Corrie Ndaba gave the Ammies the lead midway through the first half when he powered beyond Ben Killip before former Blackburn Rovers man Jason Lowe fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner nine minutes later.

And Lee’s side were unable to really threaten Salford as they limped to a fourth defeat on home soil this season.

“Everything I’ve spoken about wanting to be exciting and having nothing to lose and going for a bit of enjoyment on the pitch. That’s far from enjoyment on the pitch,” said Lee.

“There was a team on the pitch who were fighting for something and there was a team on the pitch who wasn’t. That was highlighted in the game.

“To enjoy games you’ve got to work hard and do the ugly side of the game. We were way off it all over the pitch today.

“As much as we talk about the season and how staying in the league was the main priority, yes it was and it’s been fantastic, but I don’t want these types of performances from now until the end of the season.

“It’s not enjoyable for the fans, it’s not enjoyable for the players on the pitch and it's definitely not enjoyable for us watching.

“What it does do is make you look at the squad of players and I wanted to get players on the pitch and have a look at people from now until the end of the season and them performances make it easier for me to do that.”

And on a day of disappointment, Lee believes the only positive was that his side were not fighting for relegation based on their efforts.

“Tony Sweeney said to me there was a positive and that was that it was a game we weren’t fighting relegation for.

“That performance wasn’t a must win game. If you were a team who were fighting for something and you perform like that then we’d be worried.”

