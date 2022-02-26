Graeme Lee was disappointed with Hartlepool United's defeat at Walsall (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Pools were beaten 3-1 at the Banks’s Stadium after a sluggish first half saw them two goals behind.

But unlike in recent games where Pools have been able to force their way back into the game they left the Midlands empty handed.

George Miller gave the Saddlers the lead before Conor Wilkinson doubled the home side’s advantage midway through the first half.

Omar Bogle grabbed his fourth goal for Pools in what might have been another remarkable turnaround from Lee’s side.

But that comeback was short lived as Miller capitalised on Gary Liddle’s error to re-establish a two goal lead which Michael Flynn’s side would hold onto.

“There’s nothing but disappointment really,” said Lee.

“The way we started the game and the first half performance just invited them on to us too much.

“It was the manager’s first home game but they're already the type of team who will press you and we invited it on.

“There was no purpose to what we wanted to do.

“We got ourselves back in the game and the momentum swung, you could see them on the back foot, and then we gift them a goal and it swings the game back around in Walsall's favour and you’re chasing the game.

“There was no meaning to our decision making.

“We’ve had a great run but today’s performance isn't acceptable.”

Pools will now have a week on the training field ahead of next weekend’s trip to Harrogate Town.

