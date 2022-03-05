Molyneux, celebrating his 100th appearance for the club, produced another stunning goal to get Pools back on level terms at the Envirovent Stadium as they came from behind to beat Harrogate in North Yorkshire.

Molyneux was a constant thorn in the side of the Harrogate defence all afternoon with the 23-year-old once again displaying his importance to Lee’s side.

And the Pools boss concedes Molyneux’s contract, which expires in the summer, needs agreeing.

Graeme Lee admits there will be interest in Luke Molyneux if the Hartlepool United striker continues to score goals similar to his equaliser against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Talks have been happening for two weeks or more,” Lee told The Mail.

“We want to get lads tied down as quickly as we can so we have a plan going forward and Mols is one of them ones we need to do because scoring goals like that people are going to be looking, so we need to sort that out.”

Lee added: “He’s a massive part of the team and he’s scored some vital goals for us. And they’ve been top, top goals when he’s scored.

“The last couple of weeks, with the month we’ve had, he looked a bit fatigued so he was only having moments in the games whereas today he was a constant threat and that was the Mols we want week-in, week-out.

“We appreciate it’s difficult to be at that high intensity that we demand from the wide players but when he gets the ball in possession he's effective and he’s shown that and is proving to be a vital part of the team.”

