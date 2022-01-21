Hartlepool United are in the market for reinforcements in January, particularly in the attacking areas of the field after Matty Daly was recalled from the club by Huddersfield Town recently only to then be sent back out on-loan to Bradford City.

But 23-year-old Moxon, who has been in fine form for Scottish League Two side Annan Athletic this season, will not be one of the names considered as a replacement for Daly this month with the Pools boss revealing any potential interest in Moxon would likely be in the summer as opposed to the January window.

“His name has been mentioned and we spoke to him but there’s nothing in that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee distances himself from former Carlisle United midfielder. Picture by FRANK REID

“I think his agent spoke to us regarding him because he’s been doing fantastic at his club so it’s something we might have a look at but it will probably be further down the line,” Lee told The Mail.

Moxon is into his fifth year with the Black and Golds after spending three years with rivals Queen of the South following his exit from Brunton Park.

The midfielder was involved in Annan’s 2-2 draw with Forfar a week ago and scored in the Boxing Day win over league leaders Kelty Hearts.

But while Moxon may be off the radar for the time being, Lee revealed there have been players training with the Pools squad on trial in recent weeks who have been looking to impress and earn themselves a spot at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“We’ve had one who came in a couple of weeks ago but it just wasn’t the right timing for him coming in, so it’s something we’ll probably assess in pre-season,” said Lee.

“Apart from that we’re focusing on the targets we’ve been looking at and we’ve got quite a few.

“We’re going through them and we’re being patient with it, we’re speaking to clubs all the time.

“Hopefully we’ll get things done and we’ll start moving forward. We had discussions yesterday and hopefully things will start moving forward next week.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only podcast here.