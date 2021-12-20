Graeme Lee encouraged by the attitude of Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan

Holohan has made 14 appearances this season, with his last start coming in the FA Cup first round draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a successful time at the Suit Direct Stadium since his arrival in 2019, making himself a fan favourite during the club’s promotion winning campaign last season with supporters now often heard serenading him with his own catchy song from the stands.

The midfielder has, however, struggled with injury this season which has forced him to be in-and-out of the side more than he would have anticipated.

Holohan is yet to start under new boss Lee since his arrival, coming off the bench in the FA Cup win over Lincoln City and Pools’ League Two draw with Scunthorpe United.

But Lee believes the Irishman has been impressive in training and admits his opportunity may just be around the corner.

“I’ve watched videos on him previously and I can see he likes to get in the box and score goals so it’s how I can get that balance and utilise, at the time he gets his opportunity, whether he will take it and how he will respond to that,” said Lee.

“But in training I’ve got no questions about what his attitude has been like, he’s been pushing on and doing good things so hopefully at some point, because there’s many games coming up, there’s going to be different bodies in-and-out of the team and it’s about the consistency from all of them.”

