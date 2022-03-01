Lee, and Hartlepool United striker Luke Molyneux, were at the Suit Direct Stadium where supporters were invited to get their picture taken with the trophy and meet the Pools boss and the EFL’s player of the quarter-final, Molyneux.

Lee’ side host League One leaders Rotherham United next week in what is expected to be a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium as Pools look to book their spot at Wembley.

And while Lee has his focus on Saturday’s League Two trip to Harrogate Town, with Pools looking to bounce back from the defeat at Walsall, the manager revealed it’s hard not to dream after being up close with the silverware.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee is excited for Hartlepool United's semi-final with Rotherham United in the Papa John's Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee lifted the trophy as a player with Doncaster Rovers back in 2007 but says it will be even better to lift it as a manager with Pools.

“It’s nice. It probably puts more pressure on us. But it’s exciting,” said Lee.

“The whole cup run, both the cups, the FA Cup and the Papa John’s, has been exciting for the club and the fans and everyone associated with it and having the trophy here makes it real.

“But I'm trying not to think about it. I’m thinking about Harrogate, and rightly so, but you see the trophy and then you get a bit excited.

“So it’s one where when we get Saturday out of the way then the focus will go on it.

“It’s a challenge against Rotherham,” Lee added.

“They’re top of the league. But to go to Wembley would be amazing and to have that sitting there in our trophy cabinet would be even better.”

The Pools boss posed for pictures with supporters alongside the trophy as the EFL continued its tour of the four semi-finalists ahead of next week’s ties.

And while Lee could be seen searching for Doncaster’s name on the trophy from when he lifted it as a player, the Pools boss revealed he has no superstitions when it comes to the competition.

“No, I’ve got no superstitions,” said Lee.

“I probably didn’t get the chance enough as a player to touch one but even seeing it now doesn’t count because I've touched it before.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.