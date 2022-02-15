Gavan Holohan was not involved for Hartlepool United in their win over Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Holohan was not part of the Pools matchday squad who saw off high-flying Tranmere thanks to Peter Clarke’s own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Instead, Lee opted for a midfield three of Tom Crawford, Bryn Morris and the returning Nicky Featherstone.

On the bench Lee had Mark Shelton and loan stars Joe White and Isaac Fletcher which meant the Irishman missed out altogether.

Holohan’s last appearance was as a late substitute in the FA Cup fourth round defeat at Crystal Palace with his most recent start coming in the 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

Holohan is out of contract in the summer but Lee admits he has difficult decisions to make with his squad every week.

“We’ve got a big squad and I’ve got to make decisions which aren’t going to please everyone, unfortunately,” said Lee.

“Tonight Gavan missed out, but that’s the strength of our squad at the moment and I’ve got to make decisions which I think are going to impact each game.”

Holohan had been drawing interest from some clubs in the summer but Lee insists the decision to leave the 30-year-old out of the squad had nothing to do with any potential interest from elsewhere.

“No, we’ve just got a squad of players and I want to make sure we get the right balance in the team and on the bench and unfortunately some players will miss out,” said Lee.

Holohan has made 21 appearances this season scoring two goals.

