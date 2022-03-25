It was a saga which seemingly ran on for a number of weeks as the Irishman struggled to force his way into Lee’s side during Pools’ good run of form recently.

Holohan was not involved in Lee’s squad to face Tranmere Rovers last month, a game which Pools would win 1-0, with Lee admitting the decision was tactical owing to the fierce competition for places within the Pools midfield following a successful January transfer window.

Holohan returned to the fold for the subsequent five games, including an appearance from the bench in the defeat at Walsall before once again being a surprise omission from the squad to face Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavan Holohan completed a move from Hartlepool United to Grimsby Town. Picture by FRANK REID.

Lee confessed Holohan had been dealing with a minor calf issue before illness ruled him out of the trip to Newport County, with the Pools boss conceding the 30-year-old may well have featured in those games due to injuries elsewhere.

But speculation surrounding Holohan’s future, with the midfielder’s contract at the Suit Direct Stadium set to expire in the summer, came to an end when the Irishman completed a switch to Grimsby Town this week.

And Lee has delivered his verdict on the move, admitting it was probably the right decision before wishing Holohan success with the Mariners.

“I said to all the lads when I came in there’s a challenge,” said Lee.

Gavan Holohan made over 100 appearances during his three year spell with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Unfortunately it went on where Gav wasn’t getting enough game time that he wanted and he had an opportunity.

“Lads wait around for opportunities and they get frustrated but then the opportunity came and, whether it was bad timing or whatever it was, unfortunately Gav said he wasn’t fit on the Monday and then he was ill on the Thursday. So for the two games he probably could have played in he wasn’t available.

“It came about a while back and it went away for a bit, but it came back again,” Lee said of the move.

“His agent rang me to say he wanted the Grimsby move to happen and it was a situation that, where we were with it all, it was probably the right decision for him.

“He wanted this [move] to happen. It’s closer to home for him. It’s what football is.

“You want to keep your squad of players, you want to build up going forward so you’re still strong, but you also don’t want lads who are unhappy within the club.

"You want to make sure the changing room and the training field is all singing and all dancing in a positive mindset and sometimes you get disappointments within that.

“It came about and it was something he wanted to do and it’s happened.”

Despite the exit, Lee has praised Holohan for his services to Pools during his three year spell at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“He’s been fantastic for the club and I’ve said that to him when he left.

“Everything he’s done for the club has been fantastic and I wish him all the best going forward and hopefully he gets another promotion and we might see him against us next season.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.