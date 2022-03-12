Molyneux was a surprise omission from the Pools starting line-up as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw with Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Molyneux has been a key part of Lee’s side in recent weeks, including in Wednesday night’s EFL Trophy semi-final tie with Rotherham United.

Molyneux gave Pools the lead in the second half before missing his spot kick in the penalty shootout as Pools were beaten on penalties by the League One side.

Luke Molyneux started on the bench for Hartlepool United as they were held by Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Molyneux, who celebrated his 100th appearance for Pools in the win over Harrogate Town a week ago, reported that he was struggling with fatigue to his manager following a heavy fixture load in recent weeks.

“I stuck with the same team bar Mols because he had a bit of tightness and we didn’t want to risk him too much,” said Lee.

“He reported to the physios that there was some tightness and he was heavy legged.

“I left it until this morning to see what he was like. I left him a message to see how he woke up today and just told him to be honest with me.

“He’s heavy legged and fatigued which means if you’re going to push him on you’re going to risk an injury and the last thing we want is for Luke to miss more than just one game.

“So today was an opportunity for Joe White to come back into the team and give Mols a bit of a rest.”

Molyneux came off the bench on the hour and completed the final 30 minutes at the Suit Direct Stadium but was unable to influence the game enough as Pools were held by the O’s.

But Molyneux’s cameo should mean he is available for selection once again ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Bradford City.

“He’s fine,” Lee told The Mail.

“I think 90 minutes would have pushed him a bit too much but he’s come off and there’s no reports back to me yet so hopefully he’s ready for Tuesday night.”

