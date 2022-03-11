Lee made just one change during the game despite counterpart Paul Warne making all five of his allotted substitutions, two of which in Mickel Miller and Chiedozie Ogbene made a big influence with Ogbene providing the assist for Michael Smith’s equaliser before Miller converted the all important penalty in the shootout.

Lee brought on Marcus Carver in place of Joe Grey despite having the likes of Isaac Fletcher and Gavan Holohan also on the bench.

But while the Pools boss admits he was tempted to bring on fresh faces as the League One leaders threatened against tiring legs in the closing stages, he stands by his decision not to mix things up.

Graeme Lee discusses his use of substitutions during Hartlepool United's Papa John's Trophy semi-final with Rotherham United. Picture by FRANK REID

“We looked at it but it was one of those games where I felt as though you had to be in the game from the start,” Lee told The Mail.

“To put someone on into that game would have been difficult for them to pick the pace up. It was such a high intense game.

“I know the lads were getting a little bit tired in the middle of the park but they were in the game, they were understanding their role.

“We spoke about it, but the longer the game went on then also three of those were your penalty takers going into the shootout.

Joe Grey was brought of with a tight calf in the closing stages of Hartlepool United's Papa John's Trophy semi-final tie with Rotherham United. Picture by Martin Swinney

“Joe Grey tightened up with his calf so it was an easy swap for him but it was hard to make when you were in the game and the lads were doing that well.”

