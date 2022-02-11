Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee has given his transfer summary and reveals what challenge he has on his hands with his squad
Graeme Lee believes Hartlepool United are in a stronger position than when he took over at the Suit Direct Stadium in December after a successful January transfer window.
The Pools boss endured a busy first transfer window as manager with no fewer than seven new arrivals through the door.
But Lee is pleased with the business he has been able to conclude in recent weeks and has highlighted Tuesday’s success over Barrow as evidence the squad are moving in the right direction on the field.
“Once we lost Tyler [Burey] and Matty [Daly] you start looking and thinking we need to add to make sure this squad is strong,” said Lee.
“Your plan is to make sure you come out of the window stronger and I believe we are.
“We’ve brought in and added some quality with lads who are going to impact the squad and impact the team.
“We saw glimpses of that on Tuesday night, and the same on Saturday against Crystal Palace with the lads coming in.
“I’ve seen it in training and the lads who are already in the building, they’ve been stepping their game up, they’re enjoying the challenge and that’s what it’s all about.”
One thing which cannot be disputed is the options Lee has available to him on a matchday now.
And while it is beneficial to have a number of reliable players throughout the squad, the Pools boss admits it is going to be a challenge to keep morale high throughout the team for those who are not able to break into the starting XI.
“It’s going to be difficult. I knew that when I brought the players in,” said Lee.
“But it was something I wanted to do in the sense of the players we got offered, or we tried to target to bring in.
“Once we got the opportunity to get them in I had to bring them in.
“The most important thing is Hartlepool United climbing up this league, [but] I have got a headache.
“Performances are now the challenge because if they know they’re playing, they can’t afford any lack of performance otherwise they’re going to be out of the team.”