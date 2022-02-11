The Pools boss endured a busy first transfer window as manager with no fewer than seven new arrivals through the door.

But Lee is pleased with the business he has been able to conclude in recent weeks and has highlighted Tuesday’s success over Barrow as evidence the squad are moving in the right direction on the field.

“Once we lost Tyler [Burey] and Matty [Daly] you start looking and thinking we need to add to make sure this squad is strong,” said Lee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee believes his squad are in a stronger place now than when he arrived at the club (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Your plan is to make sure you come out of the window stronger and I believe we are.

“We’ve brought in and added some quality with lads who are going to impact the squad and impact the team.

“We saw glimpses of that on Tuesday night, and the same on Saturday against Crystal Palace with the lads coming in.

“I’ve seen it in training and the lads who are already in the building, they’ve been stepping their game up, they’re enjoying the challenge and that’s what it’s all about.”

Tyler Burey was one of a number of exits from Hartlepool United last month. Picture by FRANK REID

One thing which cannot be disputed is the options Lee has available to him on a matchday now.

And while it is beneficial to have a number of reliable players throughout the squad, the Pools boss admits it is going to be a challenge to keep morale high throughout the team for those who are not able to break into the starting XI.

“It’s going to be difficult. I knew that when I brought the players in,” said Lee.

“But it was something I wanted to do in the sense of the players we got offered, or we tried to target to bring in.

Omar Bogle was one of seven new recruits at the Suit Direct Stadium in January. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Once we got the opportunity to get them in I had to bring them in.

“The most important thing is Hartlepool United climbing up this league, [but] I have got a headache.

“Performances are now the challenge because if they know they’re playing, they can’t afford any lack of performance otherwise they’re going to be out of the team.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.