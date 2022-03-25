Graeme Lee gives injury update on Hartlepool United trio including Newcastle United and Burton Albion loan stars ahead of Northampton Town clash
Graeme Lee could be handed a huge boost for Hartlepool United’s trip to Northampton Town this weekend with up to three of his midfield options back in contention.
Pools were dealt a blow ahead of their defeat to Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium last week when Mark Shelton reported a hamstring issue in training ruling the midfielder out of selection.
And things got worse for Lee with Newcastle United loanee Joe White picking up an ankle injury in that defeat to the Bantams which saw both players miss the trip to Newport County a week ago.
Shelton and White’s absence was added to by Bryn Morris, who has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury in the home draw with Sutton United last month.
But Lee could be set to welcome all three midfielder’s back into contention for the trip to Sixfields this weekend.
Morris made the trip to South Wales last week and completed the warm-up before Lee made the late decision not to include the Burton Albion loanee in his squad, instead erring on the side of caution over his fitness.
But Morris, along with both Shelton and White, have all featured in training this week.
“Bryn has trained Tuesday and Thursday with all the lads,” said Lee.
“He has a little bit of discomfort within the area but he’s training. When you watch him he doesn’t look like he’s struggling, he’s ready and raring.
“We’ll assess him again today. Hopefully he gets through today alright and then he’s in contention.
“Shelts has trained Tuesday as well. So regarding them, they’re back in [and training] and they’re fit and ready for selection.”
Lee added on White: “Joe trained yesterday. He had tonsillitis plus a swollen ankle but he trained yesterday and it’s how it responds today and how he feels with it. We’ll assess it.
“The lads coming back in is brilliant but we’ve got Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday coming up so it’s about how quick we want to throw bodies in and can it affect the games so we’ll assess them all today and see what we’ve got.”