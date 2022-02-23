Pools were a little out of sorts at times in the first half at the Jobserve Community Stadium and fell behind when Noah Chilvers slotted home beyond Ben Killip after he had initially denied John Akinde.

The goal came after Lee’s side began to invite the hosts onto them and they could have double their lead when Akinde sent Cameron Coxe racing clear down the right as the fullback cut inside of Neill Byrne before striking the post.

And Wayne Brown’s side were denied by the post again at the beginning of the second half when Killip failed to gather a cross before Freddie Sears stabbed off the frame of the goal.

Graeme Lee has hailed Hartlepool United's willingness to remain unbeaten as they come from behind to beat Colchester United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools themselves hit the woodwork through Omar Bogle after his effort fizzed off Luke Chambers to rattle Sam Hornby’s bar.

Lee’s side also had a strong penalty shout turned down in the first half when Newcastle United loanee Joe White went down in the area with referee Declan Bourne unmoved.

But Pools found a way back into the game when White dispossessed Brendan Wiredu on halfway and drove forward before releasing Bogle in the area who fired low into the corner beyond Hornby.

And Pools grabbed a winner four minutes later when Bogle bundled his way through a crowded penalty area with the ball landing at the feet of Isaac Fletcher who made no mistake to score his first goal since moving on-loan from Middlesbrough.

Isaac Fletcher scored his first goal for Hartlepool United as they came from behind to defeat Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We make it hard for ourselves at times. There were bad moments in the first half but very good moments and we had opportunities,” said Lee.

“I don’t know why he’s not given us a penalty, it’s a clear cut penalty. He openly said there was contact but not enough so it was a bit baffling, even their lads on the bench who watched it back said it was a penalty.

“I was disappointed in little bits of the game and you concede the goal and start thinking ‘here we go, what have we got’ and they’ve done it again, they’ve shown their willingness.

“We had chats at half time about what we wanted and they went out and did it and I thought in the second half we dominated the game.

“Once we got the first goal it showed our intent, Omar was running and getting the ball out of the net because we wanted to go on and win the game.

“That’s where we are as a team at the moment.”

Lee added: “Shelts was frustrated coming off and fair enough because he was just starting to grow into the game himself a little bit but I just felt as though we needed that change and thankfully it worked.

“We get Omar’s goal and then big Fletch, after Omar bulldozed through about 10 players, it fell to Fletch who put it away.

“The efforts from all of them I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been a hell of a run of games and we’ve got another one before we’ve got a little week’s break but you’re proud of the efforts they’re putting in and the desire they’re showing for each other.”

