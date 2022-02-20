Tom Crawford scored in the second half to cancel out Joe Kizzi’s header inside three minutes at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools’ three match winning run came to an end.

But in earning a point, Pools have managed to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to seven games and move into the top half of the table where they remain just eight points from a play-off place

Lee’s side have now faced two promotion contenders this week and have taken four points from them which Lee admits he would have taken beforehand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee reacts to 1-1 draw with Sutton United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But despite the result Lee was left disappointed with his side, particularly in the first half, where they looked off the pace compared to recent weeks.

“Result wise it was probably a good result in the sense of the fixtures and the games we’ve had,” said Lee.

“Would we have taken 10 points in the last four games? Of course we would have. But I was very disappointed with the way we started the game and the first half performance.

“I felt as though we were second best all over the pitch and we didn’t stop their threats.

Graeme Lee singled out Zaine Francis-Angol for praise after he returned to the Hartlepool United side. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We went through the set plays and the goals they can score from set plays so to concede early on from that was very frustrating.

“Half time couldn't come quick enough to get into them a little bit and try and gee them up and then you hope for a response which I felt in the second half we got.

“We dealt with things a lot better. They’re a good team so to come back and get the result shows a bit of character and belief.”

Lee’s afternoon was made more difficult by the fact he was forced into three changes in his starting XI with fullbacks Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson both missing out alongside frontman Joe Grey.

Sterry picked up an injury in training on Friday while Ferguson has been suffering with an illness meaning Reagan Ogle and Zaine Francis-Angol deputised with Joe White filling in for Grey in attack.

“Three changes from Tuesday night can affect you. But credit to the two lads [at fullback],” said Lee.

“Reagan has been involved in the squads but Zaine has been out of the picture.

“It’s how much they’ve worked hard in training to keep themselves right so that if an opportunity comes they're there and they’re right and I felt the two lads got stronger as the game went on which was a pleasing thing to see.

“But it’s hard when you get forced into changes. I knew Joe Grey was struggling a little bit but I wasn’t too sure.

“And then you wake up to a call that Fergie is ill and then halfway through training Jamie Sterry drops out.

“So it’s frustrating but it gives opportunities to other people and to get a draw on the back of that is good.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.