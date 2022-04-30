Lee’s side came from behind to claim a point from bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe after Nicky Featherstone’s penalty cancelled out Cameron Wilson’s opener.

Pools searched for a winner amidst a number of disruptions from home supporters, who protested against their owner Peter Swann following the club’s relegation to the National League this season by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch before a number of supporters also encroached the field of play, but were unable to find a winner in front of the travelling supporters.

In truth, Pools could have won this game but for a number of missed opportunities throughout the contest. Instead their run of games without a win extends to eight with just one game of the season remaining against Colchester United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United supporters gave tribute to the NHS heroes in their end of season fancy dress tradition at Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But despite not being able to force the win, Pools’ players were serenaded at the end of the game by a packed away end at the Sands Venue Stadium as over 1,600 Pools fans, dressed in their doctors and nurses outfits in tribute to the NHS for the club’s end of season fancy dress tradition, showed their support for their team.

Long after the final whistle had gone, and both home players and supporters had left, Pools’ players and fans continued to share in the moment with each other as players posed for pictures and signed autographs while fans continued to belt out their songbook.

“The following and the fans after the game was absolutely immense,” said Lee.

“We’ve had them moments through the season and sometimes the players will go in but I told them to stay out and enjoy it.

Nicky Featherstone helped Hartlepool United to point against Scunthorpe United at the Sands Venue Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It’s the last away game of the season. The fans have made an unbelievable effort and the special gesture they’ve made for the NHS and they're singing their hearts out so I told them to go and get their pictures and sign autographs. Just mix with the fans.

“They’re our fans. We want to be with them and we want to give everything for them and for them to be a part of what we’re trying to do because if they are, when we come together, it's an exciting time.”

Lee added: “I said to the lads after the game if you give the effort the fans will appreciate it.

“They got the appreciation today for their efforts, not just for today, for what they’ve done the majority of the season and that's why the fans gave them that today and they deserve it and the fans deserve it.

“They deserve to see the players fighting for everything as well and when that comes together it's a force and we’ve got to make sure we keep that happening week in, week out especially going into next season.