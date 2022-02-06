Pools went down 2-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to goals from Marc Guehi and Michael Olise but were able to keep some respect to the scoreline in no part thanks to some fine goalkeeping from Ben Killip after a spirited second half display.

Lee’s side did threaten slightly towards the end of the game through Luke Molyneux and Jamie Sterry but ultimately they were beaten by a better side in Patrick Vieira’s Eagles.

But events on the field almost fell by the wayside in the run up to Pools’ FA Cup fourth round tie after the South London club offered another sincere token of generosity to Pools boss Lee and his family having already helped to subsidise the cost of travel for Pools supporters making the trip to Selhurst Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee has thanked Crystal Palace for their generosity throughout Hartlepool United's FA Cup tie. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Eagles donated to Lee’s wife, Gemma, and her fundraising to help with treatment for a brain tumour diagnosed in 2019.

Gemma was told she had 12 months to live but has been able to continue her fight thanks to a trial drug called ONC201 after the couple extensively searched worldwide for potential treatments.

And although Gemma's condition remains, her most recent scans were classed as 'stable', meaning the cancer has not worsened.

The Premier League side donated to the cause ahead of Saturday’s tie as well as encouraged supporters to donate where they can.

Patrick Vieira has praised the supporters of Crystal Palace for their generosity towards Hartlepool United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The treatment Gemma requires costs Lee and his family around £60,000 for a years supply with the total now having smashed through that barrier thanks to the help of the Eagles.

“On a personal note, what Crystal Palace have done for me and the family is absolutely immense and I’ll never forget it,” said Lee.

“This game was a big game [for me]. I would have remembered this game no matter what but for what Crystal Palace and their supporters have done, I think the funds have already gone above a years supply of medication for my wife which for us knowing we’ve got that is absolutely unbelievable.

“Not only the funds but the support as well, that means as much as the money because my wife knowing there’s that many people supporting her and giving her well wishes there can only be positive things from it.

“I’ll support Crystal Palace now and hope they do well and want them to win and succeed because of what they’ve done for us.”

The generosity of Palace fans has also not gone unnoticed by Frenchman Vieira who admits he is proud to be a part of the club following their efforts surrounding this fixture.

“I’m really proud to be a part of the Palace family because what they’ve been doing this week to promote the game, to help the fans to travel and to support Graeme’s family,” said Vieira.

“I think it shows the good side of the game and what this football club is all about.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.