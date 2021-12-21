Graeme Lee has this goal message for his Hartlepool United squad

Ahead of the January transfer window, Lee had already hinted he will be looking to strengthen Hartlepool United’s attack.

In the meantime work continues on the training ground to ensure his current squad are doing all they can to help get the goals Pools will need in League Two.

Pools have scored 22 goals in the league this season, with top scorer Mark Cullen on four, and new boss Lee has suggested it’s an area they will consider looking at next month.

Ryan Loft of Scunthorpe United in action with Hartlepool United's Gary Liddle. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools had a free weekend after their trip to Colchester United in League Two was postponed due to positive Covid cases.

Lee’s side are due to face Mansfield Town away on Boxing Day.

Lee said: “Both forwards hobbled off the pitch against Scunthorpe, so you’re managing them as much as you can with what we’ve got.

"Then it’s just trying to give them little pointers so they can get into better positions, not just the forwards but from the midfielders and from wing-backs as well, so we’re working on things in the final third where it’s not just relying on the same people trying to pick up the goals.

"Hopefully there’s two or three from the midfield and the wing-backs trying to get into them positions and creating things.

"We’re working on options even though the numbers we’ve got in them positions, but we’re looking to strengthen.”

