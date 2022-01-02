Graeme Lee has this message for Hartlepool United squad ahead of Bolton and Blackpool cup games

Pools host League One Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday in the Papa John's Trophy before the visit of Blackpool in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Pools head into the cup double on the back of the disappointing goalless draw with Oldham Athletic on New Year's Day, Pools missed several good openings and hit the woodwork three times.

Boss Graeme Lee insists he was pleased with some aspects of their play, including the opening 25 minutes in terms of the chances created and the positions they were getting into.

Hartlepool United's Mark Shelton and Oldham Athletic's Carl Piergianni exchange points of view during the Sky Bet League 2 match. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

However, he insists Pools need to start finishing teams off.

They face two tough challenges this week with the visit of Bolton and Blackpool but Lee insists he will be putting a Pools team out that will be targeting further cup progression.

Lee said: "We want to win the games.

"We will be putting a team out to win each game.

"We have enough in the squad to cause anyone problems."

Reflecting on the Oldham draw, Lee said: "The movement and the runs and getting into the areas, we had a bit more belief, that aspect was pleasing.

"At times sometimes when it doesn't go right for us, we have a bit of a wobble, we can get shaken up and lose a bit of discipline and we have to be better than that and organise it quickly.

"Second half, they were getting out a bit from midfield, we tried to get the message on and the lads on the pitch organised it as well, which was good.

"There were some pleasing aspects, the first 25 minutes of the game and how we got into the areas but we need to finish teams off."

Pools will be without Tyler Burey, his loan spell from Millwall has come to an end after they recalled him back given their lack of current options.

The January transfer window opened on New Year's Day and Pools are expected to be busy this month as they look to strengthen.

