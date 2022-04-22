The Pools boss missed the trip to Rochdale on Easter Monday having tested positive for COVID-19 late on Sunday evening.

Lee was made to watch Pools’ defeat at home having struggled with symptoms late in the weekend.

But assistant manager Michael Nelson, who took control of first team duties at the Crown Oil Arena, has confirmed Lee is making good progress in his recovery from the virus and has today delivered a negative test.

Graeme Lee missed Hartlepool United's trip to Rochdale after testing positive for COVID-19. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee was absent from Pools’ Maiden Castle training facility this morning but could return to the Suit Direct Stadium tomorrow for the visit of Swindon should he provide another negative test in the morning.

“He’s delivered a negative test this morning, so fingers crossed,” said Nelson.

“He’s a lot better. He’s been very frustrated to be away.”

Asked whether he will be on hand to stand in for Lee once more should the Pools boss not make tomorrow’s game however, Nelson said: “I’ll have to be.

“He’s [Lee] a lot better than he was last Sunday but hopefully he’ll be back in the dugout.

“If not, then myself and Sweens, and the rest of the staff, will carry on the duties as we have been.”