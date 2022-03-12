Pools fell just short of a Wembley final, losing on penalties to the Millers in front of a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium.

And Lee is hoping the performance of his players inspires those involved in Pools’ biggest crowd in almost 15 years to return for this afternoon’s League Two meeting with Leyton Orient.

“Hopefully,” said Lee.

“Everyone I’ve spoke to who came from Middlesbrough have already messaged to say how much they enjoyed it and that they won’t be just following Middlesbrough and that it’ll be two clubs with Pools because the atmosphere was fantastic and the way we played they were very impressed.

“We’ve been getting over 5,000 fans every home game and they’ve been absolutely immense. The noise they've been bringing has been amazing and if we can add a few more to that then that will be fantastic.”

Pools are looking to maintain their good form in the league against Richie Wellens side and preserve an unbeaten run at the Suit Direct Stadium which stretches back to November.

The Pools supporters enjoyed a memorable occasion despite their heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat in midweek and Lee believes the fans will be key in Pools’ quest for three points this afternoon.

“I‘ve seen nothing but positivity from the fans. They were there and appreciated the night,” said Lee.

“Yeah we all wanted that day out, it would have been amazing to give the fans that day out, but it didn’t happen.

“But I feel as though there were a lot of positive vibes after the game and the appreciation of the performance. A vital part of Saturday is going to be the noise they’ll bring to get the players really on the front foot.”

Meanwhile, Lee missed out on being awarded February’s manager of the month with the award going to Exeter City’s Matt Taylor.

Pools claimed 13 points from a possible 18 but Lee was pipped by the Grecian’s boss.

“It would have been nice for me and for the staff and the players,” said Lee.

“Even to be nominated shows we’re moving in the right direction. We have to keep going now and doing the right things.”

