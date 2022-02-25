Graeme Lee hoping for positive injury news with up to three returnees as Hartlepool United prepare for Walsall clash
Graeme Lee is hoping for up to three players to return to training today ahead of Hartlepool United’s trip to Walsall.
Pools were without a number of first team players during the week as they came from behind to beat Colchester United with Lee’s squad beginning to feel the effects of such a heavy run of fixtures in recent weeks.
Of those missing in Essex included fullbacks Jamie Sterry and Reagan Ogle along with midfielder Bryn Morris and forward Joe Grey.
Pools also picked up another couple of injuries on the night with Zaine Francis-Angol and Luke Molyneux having to be replaced.
But Lee is hopeful as many as three of those players could be in contention for Saturday’s trip to the Banks’s Stadium.
“We’re ok. There’s a few bodies we’re hoping to be back on the training field today,” said Lee.
“I think there’s three coming back in who missed the other night but they’ve got to get through training and then I can assess where we want to go.
“There’s a few bumps and bruises from the other night and a few injury concerns which hopefully we’ll find a little bit more about today.
"But lads are getting on the training field today so fingers crossed they get through the session and make themselves available for tomorrow.”
And one of those players returning could be a right back after Francis-Angol was drafted into the role on Tuesday before going off himself with a hamstring injury.
“Maybe,” Lee told The Mail.
“Unfortunately Zaine got a bit of a twinge so he might be struggling but hopefully there’s a couple of others coming back in.”