Lee takes his Hartlepool United side to the New Lawn Stadium this afternoon with the hosts on the brink of securing promotion to League One in what has been a phenomenal season by Rob Edwards’ side.

Rovers have won each of their last three games by a single goal having gone the previous seven matches without a win and that is something which Lee believes in the hallmark of a successful side.

“I looked at their fixtures and you think they were having a little bit of a wobble three or four weeks ago but then, as good teams do, they’ve had three 1-0 wins on the bounce,” said Lee.

Graeme Lee has been impressed by Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“If you’re winning 1-0 that’s the sign of a team who have got their eye on going up.

“If you’re not performing as well as you want to do but you’re getting over the line, that’s what top of the table teams do.”

Pools were soundly beaten by Edwards’ side in the reverse meeting at the Suit Direct Stadium when Forest Green raced into a three goal lead by half-time against what was then Antony Sweeney’s side.

And Lee revealed Sweeney has alerted Lee to the quality possessed by the New Lawn outfit insisting they were the best team he has seen this season.

Antony Sweeney was in charge the last time Hartlepool United faced Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

“I mentioned it and then we just put it to one side,” joked Lee.

“He mentioned it to me when coming in about teams in the league and who were the teams to watch and which players and he said Forest Green are by far the best team in the league he’d seen at the time and they’re still doing it, they're still up there at the top of the league.

“So we know we’ve got a challenge but I want to see us fighting and scrapping for every little ball on the pitch and being brave.