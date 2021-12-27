Pools let a two goal lead slip through their hands in just 11 minutes as goals from John-Joe O’Toole, Jordan Bowery and George Maris completed a stunning turnaround for Nigel Clough’s side.

And after midfielder Gavan Holohan saw his stoppage time strike ruled out for offside it meant Lee would taste defeat for the first time since arriving at the Suit Direct Stadium at the beginning of the month.

But despite the defeat, Lee believes his side have to take the positives from the game as they look to quickly bounce back on home soil on Wednesday night when they host Tranmere Rovers (KO 7.45pm).

Graeme Lee keen to take positives from Mansfield Town defeat ahead of Tranmere Rovers visit. Picture by FRANK REID

“There has to be positives because you go 2-0 up against a very good team,” said Lee.

“Probably after 20 minutes I was pleased with the way we were. We started moving the ball a little bit better and we were a little bit braver.

“I said we can’t just keep going long off kick-offs, we neded to try and play it quick. Once we moved the ball at the back they seemed to drop off and we found gaps to play through them and then if we dominated the ball a little bit more it nullified their threats.

“So there were times we did that and worked the ball well for our second goal but we just allowed them opportunities.

“We lost the ball on three occasions where they’ve gone and scored from. So there’s positives but a lot of negatives as well.”

And Lee is hoping his side can learn from their mistakes ahead of Wednesday’s game where the Pools boss is expecting another tough test.

“As much as there’s disappointment we now have to get the recovery sorted and get the focus back on.

“We’ve got another game on Wednesday which will be another tough game. It’s another team who have won again which puts them in the play-offs. But we’ve shown we can match the top teams in this league.

“It’s all frustrating and it’s a disappointed group but we did finish with there being another game coming up on Wednesday and it’s vital that we take the positives out of this and learn from the mistakes we’ve made.”

