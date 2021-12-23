Pools saw their game with Colchester United postponed last weekend after a number of positive cases within the squad and Lee confirmed there were four players missing, all of whom are expected to make their return to training tomorrow in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols ahead of Boxing Day’s trip to Mansfield Town.

Pools have not played since their goalless draw with Scunthorpe United at the Suit Direct Stadium and while Lee has been able to spend time with his squad on the training ground he admits it has been a difficult period for the club.

“It’s been a tricky week, but all the protocols have come back in place now and we’re testing every day,” said Lee.

Graeme Lee is set to be handed a COVID-19 boost with four of his Hartlepool United players returning. Picture by FRANK REID

“So far we’ve been all clear this week apart from the lads who had the COVID positive tests over the weekend. We’re hoping to get them back on the grass tomorrow all being well. It will help with the squad going into Sunday.

“The lads will report in today and they’ll all do tests so you’re then just holding your breath hoping there’s no positive cases really.

“We keep getting updates from the EFL with protocols but so far so good as long as lads get no more positive cases.

“Hopefully the lads who’ve had the positive cases start bedding back into training.

Hartlepool United's League Two clash with Colchester United was postponed last week. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“It’s been over the seven day period now, so if that’s the case and they haven’t had too many bad symptoms and they respond ok to the three day build up, then hopefully they’ll be able to be involved with us for Boxing day.

“But more importantly than anything, their health is the main thing over anything else.”

Like managers up and down the country across all levels of English football, Lee is experiencing an uncertain period with his decisions on the training ground and on a matchday being determined by the outcome of rigorous testing.

As it stands, Lee is confident Pools will be able to return to action to begin their festive programme against Mansfield, who themselves have had positives cases within their squad over the last fortnight.

But Lee admits the unpredictability of the situation is challenging to deal with.

“It’s just the uncertainty,” Lee told The Mail.

“You have to plan as normal and hopefully we get the fixtures to go ahead but it’s difficult for everyone, not just us.

“It’s people at home with their families and everyone is treading on eggshells a bit waiting for an announcement or waiting to see what’s going on, so it’s difficult.

“All we can do is plan as normal, keep preparing right and keep training the lads hard on the training field and if things all go ahead we’re well prepared.

“Unless there was a major breakout now I’m expecting it to go ahead.

“If these lads who come back in and respond well to their light training and we have no more positive cases then hopefully everything should go ahead.”

