The Pools boss was angered by the two goals conceded within the space of six second half minutes to effectively take the game beyond their reach.

It had been a relatively even contest up until that stage before the Bantams sprung a quick counter-attack 20 minutes from time which saw Callum Cooke race clear to find Matty Foulds in the penalty area where the fullback would calmly slide the ball into the bottom corner beyond Ben Killip.

And the visitors doubled their lead soon after when a corner from the right was met by Yann Songoo at the front post and he was able to find the back of the net despite Killip getting a hand to the defender’s effort.

Graeme Lee was left angered by the two goals conceded as Hartlepool United fell to defeat against Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It was a killer blow for Pools who failed to make any inroads thereafter as Lee suffered his first defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Lee’s side did have their chances throughout the game however with January signing Marcus Carver twice going close in the first half.

Carver latched onto a smart through ball from midfielder Martin Smith, who was one of three changes to the starting XI alongside Carver and Luke Molyneux, but his first time effort was saved by Alex Bass.

And then Carver was off target after meeting Jamie Sterry’s cross from the right at the front post where he diverted over the bar.

Matty Foulds gave Bradford City the lead over Hartlepool United at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Newcastle United loan midfielder Joe White rattled Bass’ crossbar from range in the second half as Pools searched for a breakthrough before the Bantams would steal away from a Pools corner to open the scoring.

“My head is spinning for the goal,”said Lee.

“I just feel there were too many errors that could have affected what shouldn’t have happened. We could have dealt with it.

“We get back, and get in the position, so just go safe and go back and we end up trying to flick it around the corner and they end up hitting us on the counter-attack.

“I’ll have to watch it again. I don’t know if we can make a clever foul and break up, play but then I still feel as though we get bodies back but it still manages to go in.

“The goal we conceded changed the reflection of the game. The performance up until that point was good.

“First half I thought we created the two best chances of the game with Carver.

“He gets put clean through and probably takes it too early and then the second one he gets across the near post which we wanted him to do, we’d done it in training, but he just doesn’t get the contact he wanted and doesn’t hit the target.

“But they’re two big chances in the game and could have impacted the game. It’s what you work for and you’ve got to put it away.

“The game was there. I was happy. I was pleased with the performance.

“But the goal does it and those five minutes for the second goal. We actually showed them, I don’t know how many times, about a near post corner and making sure no-one gets across the near post man but it happens.

“So my head is spinning because them two goals are unacceptable.”

