Roberts is a player Lee knows well from his time in the North East with the Magpies and in the non-league scene with Gateshead and Blyth Spartans.

The 24-year-old is one of a number of County players to have impressed this season alongside Kyle Wootton and Ruben Rodrigues with clubs from the Football League reportedly interested in their services.

But the Pools boss cooled any interest in the winger, who has scored five times this season.

Callum Roberts has been linked with a move back to the North East with Hartlepool United. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“I know Callum from before. But I think Callum has just been linked because Notts County have put him out there or made him available,” Lee told The Mail.

“I think there’s offers already gone in for him but not at the moment [from us]. His name has been put to us but that’s as far as that one goes.”

Roberts has been linked with a move to National League leaders Chesterfield this month but according to a report from Nottinghamshire Live, Notts County boss Ian Burchnall says there has been no contact for the North East winger.

"Ever since I've been here there's been interest in Cal because he's a good football player," he said.

"There's been no formal contact or anything to do with Cal. He's played really well this season in the moments he has had.

"But again he is a player that will no doubt have interest in him because he's a talented player."

